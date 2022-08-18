Heller 1866 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2589 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) No grade (7)