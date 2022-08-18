Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Heller 1866 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,68 - 1,96 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1866
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2589 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Heller 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
