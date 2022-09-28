Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Heller 1865 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Heller 1865 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Heller 1865 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,68 - 1,96 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1628 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1865 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1865 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
