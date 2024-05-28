Heller 1864 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1864 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1022 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1) No grade (7)