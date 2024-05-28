Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Heller 1864 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Heller 1864 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Heller 1864 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,68 - 1,96 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1864 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1022 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1864 at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1864 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1864 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1864 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1864 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1864 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1864 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1864 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1864 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of Frederick William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1864 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel copper coins Hesse-Cassel coins Heller Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search