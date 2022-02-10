Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Heller 1863 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,68 - 1,96 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1863
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 557 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 700. Bidding took place March 5, 2020.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Heller 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
