Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Heller 1863 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Heller 1863 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Heller 1863 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,68 - 1,96 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 557 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 700. Bidding took place March 5, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (3)
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1863 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1863 at auction Russiancoin - March 5, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 5, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1863 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

For the sale of Heller 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of Frederick William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1863 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel copper coins Hesse-Cassel coins Heller Numismatic auctions
