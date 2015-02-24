Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Heller 1862 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,68 - 1,96 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1862
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 890 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Heller 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
