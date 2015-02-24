Heller 1862 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 890 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

