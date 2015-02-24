Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Heller 1862 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Heller 1862 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Heller 1862 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,68 - 1,96 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 890 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Hesse-Cassel Heller 1862 at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1862 at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1862 at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1862 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1862 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1862 at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1862 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1862 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1862 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

