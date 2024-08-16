Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Heller 1861 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Heller 1861 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Heller 1861 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,68 - 1,96 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1721 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • WAG (2)
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1861 at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1861 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

