Heller 1861 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1721 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

