Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Heller 1861 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,68 - 1,96 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1861
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1721 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.
