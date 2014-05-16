Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Heller 1860 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Heller 1860 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Heller 1860 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,68 - 1,96 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1401 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1860 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1860 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of Frederick William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1860 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel copper coins Hesse-Cassel coins Heller
