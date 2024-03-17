Heller 1859 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 886 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)