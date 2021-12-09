Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Heller 1852 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,68 - 1,96 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1852
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1852 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 853 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 11, 2015.
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 420 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Heller 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
