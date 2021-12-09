Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Heller 1852 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Heller 1852 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Heller 1852 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,68 - 1,96 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1852 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 853 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 11, 2015.

Hesse-Cassel Heller 1852 at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 420 RUB
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1852 at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1852 at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1852 at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1852 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1852 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1852 at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

