Heller 1852 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1852 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 853 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 11, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) No grade (6)