Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Heller 1849 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Heller 1849 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Heller 1849 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Kölner Münzkabinett

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,68 - 1,96 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
