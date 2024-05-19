Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
3 Heller 1866 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination 3 Heller
- Year 1866
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
