Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

3 Heller 1866 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 3 Heller 1866 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 3 Heller 1866 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 3 Heller
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1866 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1866 at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1866 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1866 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1866 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1866 at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1866 at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1866 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1866 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1866 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1866 at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1866 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1866 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1866 at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1866 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1866 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1866 at auction Heritage - December 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2009
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1866 at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Heller 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of Frederick William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1866 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel copper coins Hesse-Cassel coins 3 Heller Numismatic auctions
