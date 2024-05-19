3 Heller 1866 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.

