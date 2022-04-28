3 Heller 1864 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1864 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 852 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 750. Bidding took place April 28, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) No grade (7)