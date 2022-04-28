Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

3 Heller 1864 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 3 Heller 1864 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 3 Heller 1864 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 3 Heller
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1864 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 852 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 750. Bidding took place April 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1864 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1864 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1864 at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1864 at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1864 at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1864 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1864 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1864 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Heller 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

