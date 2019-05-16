Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

3 Heller 1863 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 3 Heller 1863 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 3 Heller 1863 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 3 Heller
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 815 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 750. Bidding took place May 16, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1863 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Category
Year
