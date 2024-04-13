3 Heller 1861 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6539 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (1)