Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

3 Heller 1861 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 3 Heller 1861 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 3 Heller 1861 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 3 Heller
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6539 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Künker (1)
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1861 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1861 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Heller 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

