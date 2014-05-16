3 Heller 1860 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1)