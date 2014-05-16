Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
3 Heller 1860 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination 3 Heller
- Year 1860
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Сondition
