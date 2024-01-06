Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
3 Heller 1859 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination 3 Heller
- Year 1859
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1115 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
Сondition
