3 Heller 1859 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1115 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)