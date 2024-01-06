Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

3 Heller 1859 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 3 Heller 1859 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 3 Heller 1859 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 3 Heller
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1115 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1859 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1859 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Heller 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of Frederick William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1859 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel copper coins Hesse-Cassel coins 3 Heller Numismatic auctions
