Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

3 Heller 1858 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 3 Heller 1858 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 3 Heller 1858 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 3 Heller
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1858 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1099 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 48. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1858 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1858 at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1858 at auction Künker - April 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date April 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Heller 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

