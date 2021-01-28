3 Heller 1858 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1858 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1099 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 48. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.

Сondition AU (2) No grade (1)