Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

3 Heller 1854 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 3 Heller 1854 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 3 Heller 1854 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 3 Heller
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1854 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1451 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1854 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Heller 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of Frederick William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1854 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel copper coins Hesse-Cassel coins 3 Heller Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search