3 Heller 1854 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1854 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1451 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (1)