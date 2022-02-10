3 Heller 1853 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 916 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place September 6, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (1)