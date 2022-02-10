Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
3 Heller 1853 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination 3 Heller
- Year 1853
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 916 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place September 6, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Heller 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
