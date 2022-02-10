Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

3 Heller 1853 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 3 Heller 1853 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 3 Heller 1853 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 3 Heller
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 916 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place September 6, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1853 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1853 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1853 at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1853 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1853 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1853 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Heller 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

