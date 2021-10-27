Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

3 Heller 1851 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 3 Heller 1851 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 3 Heller 1851 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 3 Heller
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1851 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1996 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1851 at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1851 at auction Schulman - June 16, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1851 at auction Schulman - March 3, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date March 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1851 at auction Schulman - October 20, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date October 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

For the sale of 3 Heller 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

