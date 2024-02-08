Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

3 Heller 1850 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 3 Heller 1850 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 3 Heller 1850 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 3 Heller
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6693 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Russiancoin (16)
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1850 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1850 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 140 CZK
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1850 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1850 at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1850 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1850 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1850 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1850 at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1850 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1850 at auction Karamitsos - September 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 11, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1850 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1850 at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1850 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1850 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1850 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1850 at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1850 at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1850 at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1850 at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1850 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1850 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Heller 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of Frederick William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1850 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel copper coins Hesse-Cassel coins 3 Heller Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search