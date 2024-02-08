3 Heller 1850 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6693 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 10, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) No grade (17) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)