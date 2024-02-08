Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
3 Heller 1850 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination 3 Heller
- Year 1850
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6693 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Denga1700 (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Russiancoin (16)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 11, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
