Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1836 B. Big head (Hanover, William IV)

Variety: Big head

Obverse Thaler 1836 B Big head - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse Thaler 1836 B Big head - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1836 with mark B. Big head. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • GGN (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Künker (12)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Hanover Thaler 1836 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1836 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1836 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1836 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1836 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1836 B at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1836 B at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1836 B at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1836 B at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1836 B at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1836 B at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1836 B at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1836 B at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1836 B at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1836 B at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1836 B at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1836 B at auction GINZA - October 10, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1836 B at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1836 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

