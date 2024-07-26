Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1836 B. Big head (Hanover, William IV)
Variety: Big head
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1836 with mark B. Big head. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
