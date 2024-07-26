Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1835 A "Type 1834-1835" (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1835 A "Type 1834-1835" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse Thaler 1835 A "Type 1834-1835" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 16,821 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7033 g
  • Diameter 33,4 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1835 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Juno - June 21, 2024
Seller Juno
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price


Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price


Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price


Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price


Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price


Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price


Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price


Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price


Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 16, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price



For the sale of Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

