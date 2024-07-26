Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1835 A "Type 1834-1835" (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 16,821 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7033 g
- Diameter 33,4 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1835 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (3)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (26)
- Felzmann (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (4)
- HERVERA (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Juno (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (22)
- London Coins (1)
- Möller (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numedux (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (9)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (13)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (10)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (4)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search