Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1834 A "Type 1834-1835" (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 16,821 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7033 g
- Diameter 33,4 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1834 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2442 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (6)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search