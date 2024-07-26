Thaler 1834 A "Type 1834-1835" (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1834 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2442 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

