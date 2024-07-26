Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1834 A "Type 1834-1835" (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1834 A "Type 1834-1835" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse Thaler 1834 A "Type 1834-1835" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 16,821 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7033 g
  • Diameter 33,4 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1834 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2442 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Hanover Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1834 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1834 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1834 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1834 A at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1834 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1834 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1834 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1834 A at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1834 A at auction Frühwald - September 27, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1834 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1834 A at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1834 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1834 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1834 A at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1834 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1834 A at auction Rauch - June 23, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1834 A at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

