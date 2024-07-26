Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1837 A (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1837 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse Thaler 1837 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 16,821 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7033 g
  • Diameter 33,4 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (162)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1837 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4069 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

Hanover Thaler 1837 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Hanover Thaler 1837 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1837 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1837 A at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Hanover Thaler 1837 A at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1837 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1837 A at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1837 A at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1837 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1837 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1837 A at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1837 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1837 A at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1837 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1837 A at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1837 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1837 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 14, 2023
Hanover Thaler 1837 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 14, 2023
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1837 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1837 A at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1837 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1837 A at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

