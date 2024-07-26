Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1837 A (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 16,821 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7033 g
- Diameter 33,4 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1837
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (162)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1837 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4069 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
