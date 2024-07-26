Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1836 A (Hanover, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 16,821 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7033 g
- Diameter 33,4 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1836 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2850 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
