Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1836 A (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1836 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse Thaler 1836 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 16,821 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7033 g
  • Diameter 33,4 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1836 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2850 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Hanover Thaler 1836 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1836 A at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 261 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1836 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1836 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1836 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1836 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1836 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1836 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1836 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1836 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1836 A at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1836 A at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1836 A at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1836 A at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1836 A at auction HIRSCH - November 20, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1836 A at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1836 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1836 A at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1836 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Hanover Thaler 1836 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1836 A at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

