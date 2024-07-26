Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1835 A "Type 1834-1837" (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 16,821 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7033 g
- Diameter 33,4 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1835 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4068 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (3)
- Leu (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Spink (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date October 20, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search