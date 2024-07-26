Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1835 A "Type 1834-1837" (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1835 A "Type 1834-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse Thaler 1835 A "Type 1834-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 16,821 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7033 g
  • Diameter 33,4 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1835 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4068 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Künker - March 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Gärtner - October 20, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date October 20, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1835 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 6, 2002
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 6, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of William IV Coins of Hanover in 1835 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search