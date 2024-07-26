Thaler 1835 A "Type 1834-1837" (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1835 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4068 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

Сondition AU (8) XF (8) VF (1)