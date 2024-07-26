Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1834 B "Type 1834-1837" (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse Thaler 1834 B "Type 1834-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse Thaler 1834 B "Type 1834-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1834 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 661 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,100. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Hanover Thaler 1834 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1834 B at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 16, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1834 B at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 18, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1834 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1834 B at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1834 B at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1834 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1834 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1834 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1834 B at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1834 B at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1834 B at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1834 B at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1834 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1834 B at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1834 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1834 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1834 B at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1834 B at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Search