Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1834 B "Type 1834-1837" (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1834 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 661 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,100. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
