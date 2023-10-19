Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2/3 Thaler 1834 A (Hanover, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4350 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1475 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
2549 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
