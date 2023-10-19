Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2/3 Thaler 1834 A (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1834 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1834 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4350 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (2)
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1475 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
2549 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - March 10, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

