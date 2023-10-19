Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2/3 Thaler 1834 A (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 626 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (12)
- Spink (1)
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1370 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
