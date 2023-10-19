2/3 Thaler 1834 A (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 626 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (11) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) Service NGC (2)