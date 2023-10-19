Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2/3 Thaler 1834 A (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1834 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1834 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 626 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1370 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Spink - March 28, 2007
Seller Spink
Date March 28, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - June 20, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

