Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2/3 Thaler 1834 A (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4066 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (15)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
263 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 26, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
