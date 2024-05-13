2/3 Thaler 1834 A (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4066 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

