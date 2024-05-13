Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2/3 Thaler 1834 A (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1834 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1834 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4066 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
263 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - March 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Stephen Album - May 26, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 26, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Künker - October 11, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1834 A at auction Spink - March 22, 2011
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

