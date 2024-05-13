Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2/3 Thaler 1832 (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63390 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place February 17, 2021.

Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2021
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 at auction Rauch - June 23, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

