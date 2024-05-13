2/3 Thaler 1832 (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63390 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place February 17, 2021.

