Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2/3 Thaler 1832 (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1832
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1832 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63390 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place February 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (8)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (6)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
