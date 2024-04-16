Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1834 A. W (Hanover, William IV)

Variety: W

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A W - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A W - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 with mark A. W. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3534 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (12)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date June 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction Gärtner - February 22, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction Kroha - April 4, 2020
Seller Kroha
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF,
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction Nihon - May 19, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date May 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of William IV Coins of Hanover in 1834 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 16 Gute Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search