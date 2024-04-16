Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1834 A. W (Hanover, William IV)
Variety: W
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1834
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 with mark A. W. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3534 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Chaponnière (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Spink (1)
- Teutoburger (12)
- WAG (6)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
