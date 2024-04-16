16 Gute Groschen 1834 A. W (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 with mark A. W. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3534 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (14) XF (26) VF (7) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service ANACS (1) PCGS (1)

