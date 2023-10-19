16 Gute Groschen 1834 A. K (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 with mark A. K. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4352 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Сondition AU (5) XF (2)