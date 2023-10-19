Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1834 A. K (Hanover, William IV)
Variety: K
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1834
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 with mark A. K. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4352 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Künker (3)
- Spink (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
869 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
