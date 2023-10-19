Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1834 A. K (Hanover, William IV)

Variety: K

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 with mark A. K. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4352 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
869 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1834 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
