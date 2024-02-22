Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1832 A. L (Hanover, William IV)
Variety: L
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1832
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1832 with mark A. L. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 991 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place January 14, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search