16 Gute Groschen 1832 A. L (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1832 with mark A. L. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 991 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place January 14, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (1)