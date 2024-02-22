Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1832 A. L (Hanover, William IV)

Variety: L

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1832 A L - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1832 A L - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1832 with mark A. L. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 991 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place January 14, 2024.

Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1832 A at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1832 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1832 A at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1832 A at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1832 A at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1832 A at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1832 A at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

