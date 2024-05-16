Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1832. M (Hanover, William IV)

Variety: M

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1832 . M. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4337 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1832 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1832 at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1832 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1832 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
