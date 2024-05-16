Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1832. M (Hanover, William IV)
Variety: M
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1832
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1832 . M. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4337 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.








Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
