16 Gute Groschen 1832. M (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1832 . M. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4337 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)