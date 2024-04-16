Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1830 (Hanover, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1830
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63379 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 300. Bidding took place January 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date November 3, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search