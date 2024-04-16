Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1830 (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63379 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 300. Bidding took place January 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (1)
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2021
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Karamitsos - November 3, 2018
Seller Karamitsos
Date November 3, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2017
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1830 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of William IV Coins of Hanover in 1830 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 16 Gute Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search