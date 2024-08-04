Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/6 Thaler 1834 (Hanover, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (13)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Naumann (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (10)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
