Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/6 Thaler 1834 (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (13)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (10)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Naumann - August 4, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date August 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of William IV Coins of Hanover in 1834 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search