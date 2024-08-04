1/6 Thaler 1834 (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

