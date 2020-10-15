Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/24 Thaler 1836 B (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1836 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1187 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place January 9, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search