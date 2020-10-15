Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/24 Thaler 1836 B (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1836 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1836 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1836 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1187 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place January 9, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1836 B at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1836 B at auction Roma Numismatics - October 15, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

