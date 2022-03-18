Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/24 Thaler 1835 B (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1835 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1835 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1835 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 631 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1835 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1835 B at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1835 B at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1835 B at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1835 B at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1835 B at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1835 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1835 B at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1835 B at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1835 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 13, 2012
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1835 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 25, 2012
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 25, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1835 B at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1835 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1835 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of William IV Coins of Hanover in 1835 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 1/24 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search