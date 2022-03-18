1/24 Thaler 1835 B (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1835 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 631 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (6) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) Service PCGS (3)