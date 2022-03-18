Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/24 Thaler 1835 B (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1835 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 631 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
