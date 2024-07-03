Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/24 Thaler 1834 B (Hanover, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1834 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Roma Numismatics (3)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
