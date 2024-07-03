Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/24 Thaler 1834 B (Hanover, William IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1834 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (3)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (2)
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1834 B at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1834 B at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1834 B at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1834 B at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1834 B at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1834 B at auction Roma Numismatics - July 17, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1834 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1834 B at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1834 B at auction Roma Numismatics - October 15, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1834 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1834 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1834 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

