1/24 Thaler 1834 B (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1834 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (9) VF (1)