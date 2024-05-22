Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/12 Thaler 1836 B (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1836 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1836 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 2,673 g
  • Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
  • Diameter 20,3 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1836 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place February 27, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1836 B at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1836 B at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1836 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1836 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1836 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1836 B at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1836 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1836 B at auction WAG - September 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date September 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1836 B at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1836 B at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1836 B at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1836 B at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1836 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of William IV Coins of Hanover in 1836 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 1/12 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search