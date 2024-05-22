1/12 Thaler 1836 B (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1836 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place February 27, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (9) XF (1) No grade (1)