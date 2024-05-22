Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/12 Thaler 1836 B (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 2,673 g
- Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
- Diameter 20,3 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1836 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place February 27, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
