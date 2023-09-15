Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/12 Thaler 1835 B (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1835 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1835 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 2,673 g
  • Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
  • Diameter 20,3 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1835 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1285 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 28, 2020.

Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1835 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 160 CZK
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 580 PLN
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1835 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1835 B at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1835 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1835 B at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1835 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1835 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1835 B at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1835 B at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1835 B at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1835 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1835 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

