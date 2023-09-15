Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/12 Thaler 1835 B (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 2,673 g
- Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
- Diameter 20,3 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1835 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1285 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 28, 2020.
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 580 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
