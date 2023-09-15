1/12 Thaler 1835 B (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1835 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1285 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 28, 2020.

