Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Ducat 1831 C (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse Ducat 1831 C - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse Ducat 1831 C - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Ducat 1831 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4877 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leu (1)
Hanover Ducat 1831 C at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2484 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
Hanover Ducat 1831 C at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
5563 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Hanover Ducat 1831 C at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Ducat 1831 C at auction Leu - April 22, 2007
Seller Leu
Date April 22, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

