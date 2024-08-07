Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
5 Thaler 1835 B (Hanover, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 6,65 g
- Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1835 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 989 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
985 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2104 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date April 14, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date February 17, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
