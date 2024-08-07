Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

5 Thaler 1835 B (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1835 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 5 Thaler 1835 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 6,65 g
  • Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1835 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 989 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 5 Thaler 1835 B at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
985 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1835 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2104 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1835 B at auction Coin Cabinet - December 2, 2018
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1835 B at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1835 B at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1835 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1835 B at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1835 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1835 B at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1835 B at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1835 B at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1835 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1835 B at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1835 B at auction Stack's - April 14, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 14, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1835 B at auction Stack's - February 17, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date February 17, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1835 B at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

