5 Thaler 1835 B (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1835 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 989 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (9) VF (4)