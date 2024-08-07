Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 1/2 Thaler 1837 B (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Auktionen Meister & Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 3,325 g
- Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1837
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1837 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4876 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (8)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
863 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
