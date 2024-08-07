Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 1/2 Thaler 1837 B (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1837 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1837 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Auktionen Meister & Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 3,325 g
  • Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1837 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4876 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1837 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
863 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1837 B at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1837 B at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1837 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1837 B at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1837 B at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1837 B at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1837 B at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1837 B at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 27, 2012
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1837 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1837 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1837 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1837 B at auction Künker - June 23, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1837 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1837 B at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1837 B at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1837 B at auction UBS - January 25, 1999
Seller UBS
Date January 25, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

