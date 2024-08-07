Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 1/2 Thaler 1836 B (Hanover, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 3,325 g
- Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1836 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4531 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (5)
- UBS (2)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1593 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search