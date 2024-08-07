2 1/2 Thaler 1835 B (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5721 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place October 11, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (4)