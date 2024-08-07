Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 1/2 Thaler 1835 B (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 3,325 g
  • Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5721 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place October 11, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Leu (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 B at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
512 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 B at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
1531 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 B at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 B at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 B at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 B at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 B at auction Leu - April 22, 2007
Seller Leu
Date April 22, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 B at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

