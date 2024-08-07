Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 1/2 Thaler 1835 B (Hanover, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 3,325 g
- Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5721 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place October 11, 2012.
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
512 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
1531 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
