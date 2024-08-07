2 1/2 Thaler 1832 B (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3725 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (3) VF (9)