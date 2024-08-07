Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 1/2 Thaler 1832 B (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,097 oz) 3,0169 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1832
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3725 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (7)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
581 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
