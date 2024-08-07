Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 1/2 Thaler 1832 B (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,097 oz) 3,0169 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3725 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
958 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 B at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
581 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 B at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 B at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 B at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 B at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 B at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

