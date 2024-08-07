Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1837 B (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1837 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 10 Thaler 1837 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 13,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1837 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 900 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.

Hanover 10 Thaler 1837 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1869 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1837 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2573 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1837 B at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1837 B at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1837 B at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1837 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1837 B at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1837 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1837 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1837 B at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1837 B at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1837 B at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1837 B at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1837 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1837 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1837 B at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1837 B at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1837 B at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1837 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1837 B at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

