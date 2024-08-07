10 Thaler 1837 B (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1837 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 900 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.

Сondition AU (4) XF (14) VF (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)