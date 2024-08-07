Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1837 B (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 13,30 g
- Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1837
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1837 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 900 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1869 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2573 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
